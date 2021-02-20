WATCH The Insane TikTok Video Threatening Cops That Got Florida Woman Arrested in Capitol Attack Probe

“You’re gonna have to arrest me,” said Suzanne Kaye of Boca Raton, Florida, in a TikTok video she posted before being arrested.

Federal prosecutors are charging the 59-year-old Kaye, who describes herself as an “angry patriot hippie,” with “making a communication in interstate commerce that threatened to kill agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

In a video captioned “Fuck the FBI” posted at the end of January, Kaye reacted to questions from the FBI over her trip to Washington, D.C. on January 6, in relation to the Capitol riots.

“Hi friends. I’m here to let you know I need to drink. Just got a call from the FBI. They want to come talk to me about my visit to D.C. on January 6th,” says Kaye in the video. “I told them, bro, I ain’t gonna talk to you unless I have counsel. And being that I can’t afford counsel right now, you’re going to have to arrest me so I can exercise my rights to counsel.”

“And being that you don’t even know where I live, and you have to ask me, I ain’t talking to you either,” she said. “You just spent four years persecuting a three-star general with no evidence. You think I’m going to fucking let you come talk to me?”

“I’m an American. I know my fucking rights, my First Amendment right to free speech, my Second Amendment right to carry a gun, to shoot your fucking ass if you come to my house,” she said in increasing anger while waving a bottle of Jack Daniels at the camera. “So fuck you, fuck you following me, I don’t care. I’m glad you know who I am, motherfucker.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida outlined the criminal complaint on Friday.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint affidavit, the FBI received an online tip to the National Threat Operation Center (NTOC) on January 16, 2021, that Suzanne Kaye posted information on her Facebook page that she was present at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. On January 28, 2021, agents contacted Kaye by phone and informed her of the FBI’s interest in interviewing her about her travel to Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. Kaye asked the agents if they had proof that she traveled to Washington D.C., says the affidavit. Agents stated that the FBI would like to interview her about her travel. Kaye denied having traveled to Washington D.C., but claimed she was aware of individuals who did travel there. She agreed to speak with the FBI and provided her current address in Boca Raton, Florida. The complaint affidavit also alleges that on January 31, 2021, at approximately 10:38 p.m., Kaye posted a video on her Facebook page titled “ANGRY Patriot Hippie” which was captioned, “F— the FBI!!” In the video, Kaye announced that she received a telephone call from the FBI asking about her travel to Washington D.C. Kaye then told her audience in the video that she will not talk to the FBI without counsel, and that she will exercise “my second amendment right to shoot your f—— ass if you come here,” implying that she will use violence against FBI Agents if they come to her residence. On that same day, Kaye posted the same video to her Instagram and TikTok social media platforms as well, alleges the affidavit.

Kaye was taken into custody by law enforcement following her court appearance this week. The FBI West Palm Beach is in charge of the investigation.

