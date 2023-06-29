Biden Awkwardly Walks Off MSNBC Set While He’s Still On Air

President Joe Biden on Thursday sat down for an interview with MSNBC host Nicole Wallace, but things turned awkward near the end when Biden abruptly left his seat while the cameras were still rolling.

As the interview with the 46th president was wrapping up, Wallace thanked Biden for taking time to answer her questions and discuss his political agenda.

However, after shaking hands with the MSNBC host, the president started leaving the studio while the camera was still rolling, and Wallace cut to a commercial break.

Typically, when a television host is ending a segment, a guest waits until after commercial break to walk off the set to avoid getting caught in the host’s camera shot or any other awkward encounters.

Conservatives on social media quickly began mocking Biden for the unintended slip-up.

WHAT ON EARTH IS JOE BIDEN DOING? It’s live TV! pic.twitter.com/L42OhEmCk3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 29, 2023

WATCH: Biden awkwardly wanders off of MSNBC while the cameras are still on. pic.twitter.com/RioavAESgU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 29, 2023

Watch Joe Biden hobble off MSNBC like a robot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/smkvSrE396 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 29, 2023

WOW! Joe Walks off set during LIVE interview. pic.twitter.com/HD2J25rXQH — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) June 29, 2023

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

