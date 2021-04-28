Biden Calls for Senate to Act on Police Reform: ‘We Have All Seen the Knee of Injustice on the Neck of Black Americans’

President Joe Biden took a moment during his address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night to call for police reform and speak of George Floyd.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Floyd’s family after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder. Biden mentioned the verdict during his address.

“We must come together to heal the soul of this nation,” Biden said on Wednesday night. “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of Black Americans. Now is our opportunity to make some real progress.”

He said the country needs to come together to “rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve” and to “root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system.”

“The vast majority of men and women wearing a uniform and a badge serve our communities and they serve them honorably,” the president said.

He called for the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and said, “Let’s get it done next month, by the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death.”

“We have a giant opportunity to bend to the arc of the moral universe toward justice. Real justice. And with the plans I outlined tonight, we have a real chance to root out systemic racism that plagues American life in many other ways.”

Biden also applauded the Senate for overwhelmingly passing legislation in response to a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. He also made a point of saying, “To all the transgender Americans watching at home, especially the young people who are so brave, I want you to know that your president has your back.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

