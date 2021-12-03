President Joe Biden tried to put a positive spin on the dismal November jobs report released on Friday by the Department of Labor that included taking a shot at the media.

During a speech at the White House on Friday, he talked about the supply chain crisis and said that the situation is improving and even criticized the media for reporting on and showing images of empty store shelves.

“On Monday, I convened a group of CEOs some of the largest retailers and grocery stores as well as leading companies that works with small businesses across the country, and they reported that their investments are up, shelves are well-stocked, and they’re ready to meet consumer demand for the holidays,” said Biden.

“Now I said that yesterday and then I saw a couple of your stations put on — you found some empty shelves. They’re old empty shelves, but it doesn’t matter. But go back and take a look at some of those shelves again, okay?” he continued. “But the point is that the vast majority of the shelves are filled and the CEOs of not only the suppliers but the CEOs of UPS and FedEx, which are on track to deliver more packages than ever, are saying the same thing.”

Friday was not the first time Biden has lamented the press coverage of empty shelves nationwide.

“If you watch the news recently, you might think the shelves in all our stores are empty across the country, that parents won’t be able to get presents for their children on holidays this holiday season,” said Biden on Wednesday during a speech. “But here’s the deal: for the vast majority of the country, that’s not what’s happening because of the actions the administration has taken.”

Watch above, via CNN.

