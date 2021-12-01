Biden Lashes Out at News Coverage of Empty Shelves: ‘That’s Not What’s Happening’

President Joe Biden rebuked recent news coverage that predicted empty store shelves for the holidays, and said “For the vast majority of the country, that’s not what’s happening.”

The president gave a speech about the economy on Wednesday from the unloved South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

The beginning of Biden’s speech was devoted to a brief update on the Omicron variant. But as he moved on to speak about the economy, Mr. Biden immediately referenced the dire reports about holiday shortages.

“If you watch the news recently, you might think the shelves in all our stores are empty across the country, that parents won’t be able to get presents for their children on holidays this holiday season,” Biden said.

“But here’s the deal: for the vast majority of the country, that’s not what’s happening because of the actions the administration has taken,” Biden said.

After explaining the steps that his administration has taken in order to improve the supply chain, Biden took viewers on a trip down memory lane.

“Now, I can’t promise that every person will get every gift they want on time. Only Santa Claus can keep that promise, but there are items every year that sell out that are hard to find,” Biden said.

“Some of you moms and dads may remember Cabbage Patch Kids back in the 80s or Beanie Babies in the 90s, or other toys that have run out at Christmas time in past years when there was no supply chain problem,” he said.

“But we’re heading into a holiday season in very strong shape. It’s not because of luck. We averted potential crises by figuring out what needed to get fixed, and then we brought people together to do the hard work of fixing it,” the president said.

Watch above via CNN.

