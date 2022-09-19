Biden Whacks ‘Totally Irresponsible’ Trump for Keeping Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago

President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump’s “totally irresponsible” conduct in keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In his 60 Minutes interview with CBS’ Scott Pelley, Biden said he was not warned ahead of time that the FBI would execute a search warrant to retrieve the top secret documents found at Trump’s residence. The president also said he has not spoken to anyone about whether major national security secrets were revealed because of Trump’s handling of those documents.

“I have not personally spoken to anyone in that regard,” Biden said. “I’m sure my administration is aware of all of that, and so is the National Security Council. But I have not.”

Pelley went on to ask Biden about the photo the FBI released showing all of the top secret documents they found during the Mar-a-Lago search. Asked what he thought about that, Biden responded, “How that could possibly happen?”

“How anyone could be that irresponsible,” Biden continued. “And I thought, ‘What data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?’”

Pronouncing Trump’s handling of the documents “totally irresponsible,” Biden insisted he did not know what was in those documents. He re-affirmed his interest in not exerting influence over the Justice Department on what to do with the former president.

“I have not asked for the specifics of those documents,” he said, “because I don’t want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take. I agreed I would not tell them what to do and not, in fact, engage in telling them how to prosecute or not.”

The interview touched on various subjects as Biden said the Covid pandemic is “over” for the most part, and he said its possible he might not run for re-election in 2024.

“My intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again,” said Biden. “But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”

Watch above via CBS.

