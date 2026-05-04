Fox News host Jesse Watters blamed former President Joe Biden for the collapse of Spirit Airlines and letting “thousands of workers lose their job.”

Watters and his co-hosts on The Five slammed the Biden administration’s Department of Justice for blocking the $3.8 billion merger between JetBlue and Spirit Airlines in January 2024 on antitrust grounds. At the time, the DOJ argued that removing the “ultra-low-cost” airline would deprive travelers of options and increase ticket prices.

Fox News contributor Tyrus said “mission accomplished” for the Biden administration as there is now one less airline, and therefore less competition.

“I’m going to miss Spirit Airlines,” he waxed nostalgic. “I’m going to miss the hours of sitting in the airport watching people behave the way they behave, the fights, the dragging out. You always kind of feel better when you go to get on your Delta—love you guys, millionaire miles—the sad part is she [Elizabeth Warren] was right. Fewer flights, higher fares, mission accomplished. You just don’t get it. They get involved in things they don’t know. I think it’s funny that people who fly private are so concerned about JetBlue and Spirit meether. And they stopped it, and they’re great, and now how many people were stranded? Why do they hate the airports? What happened? Did the airports not give them complimentary water in first class? They don’t want to pay TSA agents. Why does the democratic partner continually go after airports? I don’t think any person who was flying Spirit this weekend, whose flight was c,anceled and you can’t transfer the ticket because it’s gone, was saying, ‘Wow, thanks, Warren.'”

Watters agreed with Tyrus on Spirit Airlines’ fate.

“I never really liked the idea of a budget airline,” he said. “You’re all the way up in the sky on a budget? They’re basically admitting, yep, we cut some corners, the landing is going to be a little rocky. I don’t know, when I buy a bulletproof vest, I don’t buy a budget bulletproof vest. I might want to pay a little bit more when it’s life and death, but that’s just me. I’m with Tyrus. We are going to miss not only this airline but the segments. … Countless hours of drunks throwing haymakers, twerking in the aisles, people bringing their emotional support squirrels. We can’t even quantify the loss, but I do agree in theory with the Democrats. You want more competition for lower prices, but this wasn’t it. They were about to go bankrupt. It’s like you either merge or you die. So, Biden just let thousands of workers lose their job and all the prices are going to get higher, and again, we don’t have as many segments on The Five.

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway added, “I think this should go into the Biden economic bucket as a failure for them since they caused this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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