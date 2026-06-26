Trump Friend-Turned-Foe John Bolton Pleads Guilty in Classified Info Case

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, who morphed into a Trump enemy after serving in his first administration, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a felony charge of retaining sensitive national security information.

CNN correspondent Katelyn Polantz called Bolton’s 90-minute court hearing “really incredible.”

“The former national security adviser in the Trump White House, pleading guilty to this felony count, a significant one, one that carries a potential 10-year sentence,” Polantz said. “It sounds like there’s a possibility the Justice Department is going to ask for some prison time for John Bolton. That won’t be for a few months. But in this hearing today, when the judge asked John Bolton if he committed the allegations, the crime here of illegally retaining national security information in an unsecured way that put the United States at risk, he said, ‘I did, your honor.’ When asked if he was guilty, he said, ‘I am, your honor. I’m sorry for it.'”

Kelly Hayes, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, addressed the press after the hearing.

“According to the terms of the plea agreement, Mr. Bolton faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, followed by a term of up to three years of supervised release,” Hayes said. “He will also pay a fine of $2.25 million and will forfeit his pension under the Hiss Act.”

Hayes continued:

As national security advisor to the president of the United States, Mr. Bolton had access to and was responsible for safeguarding the most sensitive national defense information, including classified material. Mr. Bolton knew how to handle classified information, where it should be stored, how it should be stored and with whom he could share that information. He also knew the damage to national security that could be caused by mishandling that sensitive information. Nevertheless, as Mr. Bolton just admitted, he put our national security at grave risk in violation of the law.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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