Former GOP Staffer Who Had ‘TRUMP WHORE’ Written on Stomach Is Charged With Fabricating Anti-MAGA Attack

A former staffer for Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) was indicted on Wednesday for allegedly fabricating a wild story about being physically attacked.

The U.S. Department of Justice charged Natalie Greene, 26, “with one count of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement.”

In a release, the DOJ said Greene and a co-conspirator staged a faux attack on Greene that they blamed on three men. The co-conspirator claimed the men referenced Greene’s employment with Van Drew, who is referred to in the indictment as “Federal Official 1.” The indictment says officers discovered Greene, they found her tied up with a series of “scalpel” cuts to her skin and the words “TRUMP WHORE” written in marker on her stomach.

The DOJ said:

Late at night on July 23, 2025, Greene’s co-conspirator called 911 and reported that she and Greene had been attacked by three men when they were out walking on a trail at a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township. According to the co-conspirator, during the attack, the men had called Greene by name and had specifically referenced her employment with Federal Official 1, an official whose identity is known to the Government. When law enforcement officers located Greene, she was lying in a wooded area just off the trail, with her hands and feet bound together with black zip ties. Greene’s shirt was pulled over her head and was also tied with a black zip tie. Greene had numerous lacerations on her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder. The words “TRUMP WHORE” were written on her stomach and the words “[Federal Official 1] IS RACIST” were written on her back. Greene was crying and yelling that one of her alleged attackers had a gun.

Public records flagged by New Jersey 101.5 show that Greene interned for Van Drew starting in 2021 and was promoted to constituent advocate director in June 2024.

On Wednesday, Van Drew’s office told New Jersey 101.5 that Greene is no longer working in the congressman’s office.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s news, and while Natalie is no longer associated with the Congressman’s government office, our thoughts and prayers are with her. We hope she’s getting the care she needs,” Van Drew’s office said in an email to the station.

Drew, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat in 2018, switched parties during his first term.