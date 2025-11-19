Nancy Pelosi Tells CNN She Could Have Said ‘Much Worse’ After Calling Trump ‘The Worst Thing on the Face of the Earth’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN host Anderson Cooper that she could have said “much worse” after calling President Donald Trump a “vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the Earth.”

During an interview with Pelosi on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Cooper asked, “One of the things you said recently in an interview, you said that President Trump is ‘a vile creature, the worst thing on the face of the Earth.’ Um, do you think he’s different now than he was in his first term?”

“By the way, I said that as a euphemism,” replied Pelosi.

After receiving silence from Cooper, she added, “I could have done much worse,” before bursting into laughter.

“You could have said worse? Are there other adjectives you’d rather use?” pressed Cooper.

Pelosi responded, “No, no, I want to talk about my house, the House Democrats, and how we’re going to win.”

The former House speaker – who is set to retire from Congress following the 2026 midterms – made her remarks about Trump earlier this month during another interview with CNN.

“He’s just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the Earth,” said Pelosi.

“You think he’s the worst thing on the face of the Earth?” asked CNN’s Elex Michaelson.

Pelosi replied, “I do, yeah. I do. Because he’s the president of the United States and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States. In fact, he’s turned the Supreme Court into a rogue court, he’s abolished the House of Representatives, he’s chilled the press, he’s scared people who are in our country legally.”

