2020 Democrats Start Calling for Barr to Resign: He’s a ‘Disgrace’

With the reporting last night on Robert Mueller‘s letter of concern to Bill Barr and today’s big hearing, several Democrats running for president in 2020 are calling on Barr to resign.

Last night Julián Castro said Barr should resign or face impeachment:

Attorney General Barr willfully misled the American people to cover up attempted crimes by Donald Trump. He should resign his position or face an impeachment inquiry immediately. https://t.co/dTKCMccF7X — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 30, 2019

Today more candidates, like Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, joined in:

AG Barr is a disgrace, and his alarming efforts to suppress the Mueller report show that he's not a credible head of federal law enforcement. He should resign—and based on the actual facts in the Mueller report, Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against the President. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 1, 2019

Attorney General Barr needs to resign. Today, he's proven once again that he's more interested in protecting the president than working for the American people. We can't trust him to tell the truth, and these embarrassing displays of propaganda have to stop. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 1, 2019

What I just saw from the Attorney General is unacceptable. Barr must resign now. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 1, 2019

Americans cannot trust William Barr to serve as our nation’s top law enforcement officer. He should resign immediately. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) May 1, 2019

Attorney General Barr answers to the American people—not to President Trump—and over the past 24 hours it’s become clear that he lied to us and mishandled the Mueller Report. He needs to step down. Add your name if you agree: https://t.co/x7KkyROdi5 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 1, 2019

Congressman Eric Swalwell called for Barr to resign earlier this month.

Bernie Sanders said in an interview with SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile he finds Barr’s conduct “outrageous,” but he stopped short of calling on Barr to resign.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com