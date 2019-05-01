comScore

2020 Democrats Start Calling for Barr to Resign: He’s a ‘Disgrace’

By Josh FeldmanMay 1st, 2019, 3:32 pm

With the reporting last night on Robert Mueller‘s letter of concern to Bill Barr and today’s big hearing, several Democrats running for president in 2020 are calling on Barr to resign.

Last night Julián Castro said Barr should resign or face impeachment:

Today more candidates, like Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, joined in:

Congressman Eric Swalwell called for Barr to resign earlier this month.

Bernie Sanders said in an interview with SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile he finds Barr’s conduct “outrageous,” but he stopped short of calling on Barr to resign.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Josh Feldman: