It would appear that Laura Loomer’s 2020 congressional ambitions have to come to an end in Florida.

The conspiracy theorist, known for getting kicked off virtually every social media platform for her anti-Muslim bigotry and other displays of intolerance, faced off against Democrat Lois Frankel in Florida’s 21st congressional district. The state is highly likely to be called for President Donald Trump at this point, but as for the contest between Loomer and Frankel, Decision Desk has called the race for the Democrat with approximately 60 percent of the vote to Loomer’s 38 percent.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Frankel (D) Has Won In FL-21 Race Called At 11-03 07:39 PM EST All Results: https://t.co/6GfosqGUrH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

Loomer has been banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and even Uber, which gave her the boot after she declared her refusal to ride with Muslim drivers.

Loomer also sparked controversy for cheering on the deaths of 2,000 refugees who died crossing the Mediterranean, writing, along with a clapping hands emoji: “Good… Here’s to 2,000 more.”

Trump endorsed Loomer in the 2020 race. While Loomer’s run was unsuccessful, Congress is still about to see an influx of conspiracy theorists since Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican and QAnon acolyte, has won her race in Georgia’s 14th district.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]