Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon conspiracy theorist, has won Georgia’s 14th district, Decision Desk projected Tuesday night.

Greene’s district is majority Republican — it voted 75% for President Donald Trump in 2016 — and she was expected to gain a seat in Congress after winning the district’s Republican primary in June.

Greene’s support for QAnon, a baseless theory that alleges the president is secretly working with the military to unfold pedophiles, has been well-publicized. In May, she was photographed with Chester Doles, who’s described as a “longtime white supremacist activist” by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. In March, Doles, in a post referring to Greene, said, “She’s part of the Q movement. Good friend to have.”

Greene has reportedly called “Q,” the alleged figure of the conspiracy theory, a “patriot,” and claimed, “He is someone that very much loves his country, and he’s on the same page as us, and he is very pro-Trump.” In 2018, Greene also previously questioned the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a claim she has since walked back on.

President Donald Trump previously congratulated Greene for winning her primary in a tweet, which faced heavy criticism. In August, Trump doubled down on his support of Greene.

“Well, she did very well in the election, she won by a lot. She was very popular, she comes from a great state, and she had a tremendous victory, so absolutely, I did congratulate her,” Trump said in August.

