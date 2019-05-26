Beto O’Rourke Accuses Trump of ‘Provoking Yet Another War in the Middle East’ With Iran Policy

Former Texas Congressman and current Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke accused President Donald Trump of “provoking another war” by escalating tensions with Iran, and said he had “a hard time believing” the administration’s assessment of the threat from the regime.

On Sunday morning’s edition of Face the Nation on CBS, host Margaret Brennan asked O’Rourke about Trump’s latest foreign policy moves.

“Do you think President Trump is right to send these 1500 troops to the Middle East to counter the Iran threat?” Brennan asked.

“No,” O’Rourke answered, adding “President Trump is escalating tensions, he is provoking yet another war in the Middle East, where we find ourselves already engaged in war in so many countries, in Iraq and Syria and Yemen, not too far from there in Libya and in Afghanistan.”

“So we don’t need another war,” he continued. “We need to find a way to work with allies and partners, and in some cases with our enemies.”

“So do you doubt the US intelligence that said there was a threat on the ground to US forces in Iraq?” Brennan asked.

“I have a really hard time believing this administration, and believing a president who has so wantonly lied and misconstrued the facts at every single turn to his own gain,” O’Rourke said. “I’m suspicious of a national security team that has so often called for war. You have someone in Bolton who has publicly said that he wants regime change in Iran.”

“The body count in that kind of war on both sides will not be measured in the hundreds or the thousands, but the tens or hundreds of thousands,” O’Rourke said. “If there is a peaceful alternative to this, and I know that there is, then we must do everything within our power to pursue it.”

Watch the clip above, via CBS.

