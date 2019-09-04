For the 29 Democratic Senators to vote in favor of the Iraq War resolution in 2002, their ballot has long served as an albatross in party circles. Former Vice President Joe Biden — one of the 29, who also happens to be the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — has tried to distance himself from that vote. But one major outlet has revealed that the former vice president supported the war for a much longer period of time than he’s been claiming.

On Tuesday, Biden told NPR in a podcast interview that “Immediately, that moment it started, I came out against the war at that moment.”

But CNN’s K-File unearthed quotes from Biden revealing that his support for the war continued well after that.

“Some of my own party have said that it was a mistake to go to Iraq in the first place and believe that it’s not worth the cost, whatever benefit may flow from our engagement in Iraq,” Biden said at the Brookings Institution in July 2003 — in C-SPAN video resurfaced by K-File. “But the cost of not acting against Saddam I think would have been much greater and so will be the cost of not finishing this job.”

Then, in April 2004, Biden praised members of the Bush administration while speaking about Iraq.

“This administration is full of exceedingly bright, patriotic, and well-meaning people. And I’m not being gratuitous,” he said. “I’m stating the obvious, particularly the neo-conservatives in this administration among the brightest, most articulate people in the country, but they began this undertaking in my view, with one fundamentally flawed assumption. And that is that Saddam Hussein posed an imminent threat to the United States of America.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

