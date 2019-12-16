Leon Panetta, former Obama administration Secretary of Defense and CIA director, said today Democrats have a good shot of winning in 2020… if they choose someone with broad appeal instead of someone “ideological.”

After expressing some dismay on how impeachment is likely to play out in the Senate, Panetta was asked by Chris Matthews who he thinks “the favorite” to win in the 2020 election is.

“I would say right now it depends on who the Democrats nominate to be their candidate,” Panetta responded.

“If they nominate somebody who can appeal to the entire country, then I think the Democrats have a good chance of winning in November,” he said. “If they elect somebody who is ideological, then I think Trump has a good chance of winning. That’s what it comes down to.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

