Hey, everyone gets to make a mistake on their first day, right?

A self-inflicted technical error hit MS Now on Saturday, just hours into its rebrand from MSNBC, when Chris Matthews struggled to turn off his cell phone live on air while he was appearing on Alex Witt Reports.

Matthews could be seen lunging for his phone off-camera soon after the ringer started going off while he and Witt discussed a heavy topic — dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

“What’s wrong here?” Matthews sighed and said.

“I can hear your phone, you can just try to turn that off,” Witt instructed him. “Can you still hear me, because I’d love to ask you this question.”

“What’s going on now?” Matthews could be heard saying to himself right after. “Ugh.”

Witt laughed and then said, “I mean, we’ve all fumbled with our phones sometimes.”

She then tried to ask him another question before realizing he had dropped off the air.

“Did Chris actually, maybe, turn us off? Witt said. “Oh well, that was a fumble. But I’ve done it too.”

Witt then quickly moved to her next two guests.

“Hey, who’s messed up a phone like that and hung up,” Witt said, while raising her right hand and cracking up. “Oh gosh, I’m really sorry about that.”

Another funny and/or ironic twist to the whole episode was Matthews, a moment before dealing with his phone, was bashing President Donald Trump for being”not clear thinking anymore.”

“He’s not high-tuned right now, this president, to reality,” the cable veteran said. Matthews was arguing most MAGA supporters want the “truth” on Epstein from him.

His appearance on MS NOW came on the first day the channel pivoted away from the MSNBC name, which had been around since 1996.

The phone flub also comes after a busy week for Matthews; he ripped Democrats on Wednesday for their “snobbery” during a hit on Katy Tur Reports, and then on Friday, he said Trump was having problems controlling the “Frankenstein” fringe of MAGA when it comes to Epstein.

