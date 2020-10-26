White Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who has repeatedly blasted Democratic challenger Joe Biden as a “radical socialist” during the past year, also hailed him as “likable,” “a man of the people,” and tough match-up for “tycoon” candidate Donald Trump back in 2015.

In a new KFile piece for CNN, reporter Andrew Kaczynski found that the Trump White House’s top spokesperson had a very different take on her current boss’s political rival. During an August 2015 conversation about a possible Biden run — two months after Trump had already begun his campaign — McEnany complimented the sitting vice president and talked up his presidential potential.

“I think the Republicans run into a problem if it is Joe Biden and if it is maybe Trump on the other side,” McEnany told an interviewer on New York’s AM970 radio. “Because Joe Biden, one of the things he is remarkable at is really kind of being a man of the people. And resonating with middle class voters.”

Five years ago, McEnany also put a positive spin on Biden’s frequent misstatements, which her current boss repeatedly cites to belittle his 2020 rival and question his mental fitness for the job of president.

“His gaffes — as much as we make fun of them — to a certain extent they make him look human,” she added. “So not, since he’s likable.”

“I think at the end of the day, probably Joe, although if Trump is against Joe, I think the juxtaposition of kind of the man of the people and kind of this tycoon, is a problem,” McEnany explained. “Although Donald Trump’s remarkably coming off as a man of the people despite being this wealthy business tycoon.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]