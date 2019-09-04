Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs harangued RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel over the party’s prospects in the 2020 election, criticizing “RINOs” and “GOP establishment candidates” as weak and insufficiently faithful to President Donald Trump: “They roll over like puppies for kibble.”

Dobbs kicked off the conversation with a blunt question for the the leader of the Republican Party: “What are you going to do to assure that the Republican Party does not tear itself to pieces going into the critical presidential election year?” The question has become increasingly fraught for the party as it has seen a growing number of its House members announce their retirement, including, as of Wednesday, long-serving Rep. James Sensenbrenner (R-WI).

“You hit it nail on the head. Candidates matter and that’s what President Trump has more popularity within the party than other candidates,” she said. “Ultimately, the voters decide who will go into the general election and what we have seen with the Republican base is they support candidates that support this president time and time again.”

“Strength and resolve, are you kidding?! Think about those words. They’re irrelevant to most of the members in the House in the Senate,” Dobbs later shot back, when McDaniel invoked those terms as the keys to Republican Congressional success in the 2020 campaign.

“We have to have resolve, when you look at Joe Biden, and him saying China is not a competitor, China would love to have Joe Biden because then they can take advantage of America,” McDaniel replied.

“They love most of the Republican establishment candidates too. The RINOs as you well know. They are like puppies rolling over for kibble,” Dobbs angrily countered. “I’m not worried about the president,” he added. “What is your party going to do with that? What in the world are we going to see from your party?”

Watch the video above, via the Fox Business Network.

