VP Pence Deletes Tweet That Appears to Show Trump Campaign HQ Violating CDC Guidelines and Virginia’s Social Distancing Laws

By Reed RichardsonJun 10th, 2020, 11:51 pm

Vice President Mike Pence posted and then deleted a tweet taken at a Trump 2020 campaign office in Arlington, Virginia, which showed dozens of staffers packed in shoulder to shoulder none of whom were wearing masks, which appeared to violate Covid-19 social distancing rules still in effect in that state.

Pence, who still chairs the White House coronavirus task force, posted the image and a call out to “the great men and women of the Trump-Pence Team” at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday evening. In the image, roughly 100 men and women are crowded in next to each other giving a reciprocal thumbs up to Pence who is standing a few feet away.

Not long after the tweet went up, however, Twitter users began to point out that the photo conflicted with Phase two of Virginia’s current social distancing rules, which went into effect on June 5. Those new rules prohibit social gatherings of more than 50 people, mandate all business to adhere to physical distancing, and requires face coverings for all individuals in indoor public settings. The vice president’s photo appears to violate all of those regulations.

CNN political reporter DJ Judd and Virginia Congressman Rep. Don Beyer (D) also joined in and called out the Trump campaign for setting a poor example by flouting CDC rules and breaking state laws as the pandemic has begun to surge again in many states across the country.

