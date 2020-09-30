WATCH LIVE: TRUMP CAMPAIGNS IN MINNESOTA

President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail and holding another rally in Duluth, Minnesota a day after his debate with Joe Biden.

The debate has been widely panned as a “shit show” and out of control, featuring numerous Trump clashes with not just his opponent but moderator Chris Wallace. Following the debate, a Frank Luntz focus group described the president with words like “arrogant,” “chaotic,” and ‘unhinged.”

The president has been taking a victory lap over the debate and has touted the high ratings it got on all the networks.

As Trump himself tweeted earlier, a Republican hasn’t won Minnesota in decades, but he believes he has a shot there.

You can watch live above, via

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]