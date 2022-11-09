‘Knives are Out for Kevin McCarthy’: Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich Reports GOP Drama Following Underwhelming Midterms

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported on Wednesday that “knives are out for Kevin McCarthy,” the GOP House leader, following Republicans underperforming in Tuesday’s midterms.

“GOP source tells me ‘if it wasn’t clear before it should be now. We have a Trump problem,’” she tweeted.

GOP source tells me “if it wasn’t clear before it should be now. We have a Trump problem” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) November 9, 2022

“Second GOP source sees below tweet, texts me ‘Knives are out for Kevin McCarthy, if he is under 225, expect Scalise to make a move quickly for speaker,’” Heinrich added, referring to House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Second GOP source sees below tweet, texts me “Knives are out for Kevin McCarthy, if he is under 225, expect Scalise to make a move quickly for speaker” https://t.co/AQF55yZaGM — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) November 9, 2022

Heinrich also tweeted, “Another GOP source sees below tweet, texts me “If you look at what happened in Florida last night, that’s what McCarthy and also Rick Scott were promising would happen across the rest of the country. But it didn’t.”

Another GOP source sees below tweet, texts me “If you look at what happened in Florida last night, that’s what McCarthy and also Rick Scott were promising would happen across the rest of the country. But it didn’t” https://t.co/FgODTnlX5O — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) November 9, 2022

She continued, “More from this GOP source: ‘A lot of rank and file members of Congress right now though are thinking to themselves that we need new energized leadership that is going to be focused on the working class voters’”

More from this GOP source: “A lot of rank and file members of Congress right now though are thinking to themselves that we need new energized leadership that is going to be focused on the working class voters” https://t.co/r6MiimeojO — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) November 9, 2022

Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman said he expects McCarthy to run for Speaker.

“I don’t see a scenario in which McCarthy DOESNT run for speaker if Rs take the majority, as is expected. A lot of people are asking whether he could win w a narrow margin,” he tweeted. “[T]he better question is what he will have to do to get the votes. the speakership is a job that McCarthy has pined for more than a half dozen years. he lawmakers negotiating with him for their support. but he will likely have to buy people off this time.”

…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com