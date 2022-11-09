Conservatives Call for GOP to Move on from ‘Politically Toxic’ Trump After Red Wave Fails to Materialize

Many conservatives called for the Republican Party to move on from former President Donald Trump Tuesday evening after it became apparent the party was underperforming.

In an election year in which the country was experiencing record levels of inflation, high gas prices, and soaring crime, the GOP managed to lose winnable races.

In New Hampshire, for example, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) was viewed as vulnerable. She won re-election against Trump-backed challenger Don Bolduc by double digits. Likewise, Herschel Walker was in a too-close-to-call race in Georgia while Mehmet Oz was in the same situation in Pennsylvania against an arguably weak candidate in Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Neither race has been called, but both candidates and others notched the endorsement of Trump. Some of the former president’s hand-picked candidates have been easy targets after they spent their primaries pushing his obsessive claims the 2020 election was rigged against him.

They had to pivot back in their general election races in an attempt to appeal to independent voters, and that likely set some of them back.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) mopped the floor with his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist. In Florida, a rising red tide lifted all boats. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) cruised to reelection and perennial GOP House candidate Anna Paulina Luna finally got over the hump amid Florida’s bloodbath for Democrats.

There is still a (small) chance the party ekes out control of one or both chambers of Congress, but after a lackluster evening, many conservatives on Twitter expressed a desire to move on from Trump:

Time to move on from Trump — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 9, 2022

I think the voters are ready to move on from Trump. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 9, 2022

Time to move on from Trump. We need @RonDeSantisFL — Rory Welch (@Welch_4Illinois) November 9, 2022

Unless something changes, one thing is clear: Trump is politically toxic. Most of the people he endorsed have failed…again. Time to move on.#MidtermElections #OffLimitsElection — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) November 9, 2022

Don't know it's going blue or not, just that tonight is FAR below expectations. That and the parry need to turn the page on Trump and move toward DeSantis — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 9, 2022

Trump endorsed pretty much anyone who kissed his ass enough, his endorsements worked and it is going to cost us some seats. Maybe enough for control of the Senate. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 9, 2022

It's early, and things can change, but tonight has been bad for Trump. He cost the GOP a possible Senate seat in NH and a shot at the PA governorship by endorsing deranged extremists. At the same time, DeSantis is running up huge margins in Florida. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 9, 2022

Trump as kingmaker or a viable 2024 general election candidate is over as of tonight. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 9, 2022

Trump has 0 shot at 2024 general. After tonight, this isn’t up for debate. I was around in 2015 when he had “no chance,” and accurately said he’d win. Threw biggest inauguration event in 2017. Times change or he changed or whatever. DeSantis in 2024 or accept total defeat. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 9, 2022

I LOVED Trump and campaigned for him in 2016 but the guy has lost his mind and attached everyone in our party far too much to be a serious face going forward. The COVID-19 briefings did him in and now he’s sealed it. Time to move on. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 9, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com