Trump-Backed Congresswoman Mary Miller, Who Thanked Trump for Saving ‘White Life,’ Wins GOP Primary

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and thanked him for saving “White life,” won the Republican primary in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, projected Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman.

She defeated Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL).

I’ve seen enough: Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R) defeats moderate Rep. Rodney Davis (R) in the #IL15 GOP primary. Davis is the third incumbent to lose so far tonight. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 29, 2022

During a Trump rally in Illinois on Saturday, Miller made the “White life” remark.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” she said, referring to the nation’s highest court overturning the landmark abortion cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Miller: President Trump… I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday pic.twitter.com/RqxmbT8jx5 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2022

Miller’s spokesperson, Isaiah Wartman, told the Associated Press it was “a mix-up of words” and that the congresswoman meant to say “right to life.”

“You can clearly see in the video… she’s looking at her papers and looking at her speech,” he said.

It was not the first time Miller came under fire for a controversial remark.

Toward the beginning of her first term in January 2021, Miller said, “Hitler was right on one thing.”

“Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation,” she said at a rally. “You know, if we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing, unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing: He said, ‘Whoever has the youth, has the future.’ Our children are being propagandized.”

Miller later apologized.

“I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth,” she said in a statement. “While some are trying to intentionally twist my words into something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community.”

