Armorer on Fatal ‘Rust’ Shoot Was ‘Likely Hung Over’ When She Handed Alec Baldwin a Loaded Gun, DA Finds

A new court filing alleges that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of Rust, was “likely hung over” the day cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live bullet in October 2021.

In response to a request last month by attorneys representing Gutierrez-Reed to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charges against her, prosecutors said that witnesses on the New Mexico set of Rust saw the armorer “drinking heavily and smoking marijuana in the evenings” during the shoot. On the day she handed Alec Baldwin what he believed was a prop gun, “[i]t is likely that Defendant Gutierrez was hung over when she inserted a live bullet into a gun that she knew was going to be used at some point by an actor while filming a shooting scene with other actors and crew members.” Baldwin was rehearsing with the gun and Hutchins was setting up the shot when the gun went off, fatally wounding Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles fired back telling CNN in a statement:

“The prosecution has so mishandled this case and the case is so weak that they are now resorting to character assassination tactics to further taint the jury pool. … This investigation and prosecution has not been about seeking Justice; for them it’s been about finding a convenient scapegoat.”

The involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dismissed in April citing “new evidence,” but it does not put Baldwin in the clear. In their filing, prosecutors say that the “gun and broken sear” were going to be further investigated by experts, and a final decision on charges against Baldwin would be made before August 8.

Baldwin has placed responsibility on Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls. A wrongful-death lawsuit against Baldwin was settled by Hutchins’ family earlier this month.

