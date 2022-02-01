Brazilian superstar Anitta is certain that the Cincinnati Bengals are going to win the 2022 Super Bowl.

“The Bengals going to win for sure. I know for a fact. You can bet all your money there,” Anitta told Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. “All your money, you can bet on Cincinnati Bengals.”

Fallon went on to joke that while he has never taken financial advice from her before, he was feeling good about her confidence, prompting the pop star to share that she sits on the board of Brazilian digital bank Nubank.

“Do you want to know how I know they’re going to win? Because one of my men is playing there,” Anitta continued. “One of my men.”

Fallon was slightly confused by the claim, so Anitta explained that because she travels around the world for work, she’s “gotta have options.”

One of those options, she then revealed, is a Bengals player.

“I know they’re going to win because I’m going to make sure he has a great night beforehand,” she said, adding, “He’s going to have a great night and he’s going to win the next day. You can bet all your money.”

Anitta explained she met her Cincinnati man when she was at a strip club in Miami and “saw this guy who was super hot.”

“And I said, ‘Yo, if you don’t find anyone to have sex with tonight hotter than I am, you just call me. And if I don’t find anyone hotter than you, I call you too,’” she said. “At the end of the day, we both found … I’m practical, some Brazilian energy.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com