Dan Aykroyd is Hosting a FOX Nation Series on Booze, Coffee, Tea, and Other Beverages

Hollywood star Dan Aykroyd, along with a group of famous friends, will be diving into the history of beverages on a new Fox Nation show titled A History of the World in Six Glasses.

Aykroyd will host the show which will dive into the history of various drinks ranging from beer, wine, coffee, soda, and spirits.

The series will premiere in January 2024 and include an star studded list of guests including Kevin Nealon, Jim Belushi, and Jon Lovitz. Along with Cheers star George Wendt.

Fox Nation President Jason Klarman expressed his excitement for the upcoming show, saying, “I laughed out loud watching every episode and learned so much about the cultural impact of these iconic beverages.”

A History of the World in Six Glasses is just one of many new shows set to hit the streaming platform with comedian Roseanne Barr debuting a brand new stand up special in February 2023, aptly named Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!

