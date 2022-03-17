Gabrielle Union Slams Disney’s Handling of Controversial Florida Bill on Disney Red Carpet: ‘The Damage is Done’

Gabrielle Union called out Disney for its response to the controversial Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — while on Disney’s red carpet.

“Somebody asked me, ‘Are you disappointed?’ I’m disappointed when my order isn’t right at In-N-Out. I don’t even think that’s a word that you could use for something like this, where children’s lives are literally hanging in the balance,” Union said to Variety of the bill at the premiere of Disney Plus’s reimagining of Cheaper by the Dozen.

“We need to own that if you truly are taking stands against hate and oppression, you should not fund hate and oppression. Period. The damage is done.”

Union noted that there are now other states, such as Georgia, who are following suit with Florida’s legislation “because there is no pushback, because no one in positions of power [or] corporations are taking a hard stance.”

“Let’s look who’s donating to what and let’s call people out… I think a lot of people like to confuse accountability and consequences for cancel culture,” she said. “And as long as you have a microphone and a stage that’s not cancel culture, honey… We have to campaign and fund for those people who stand for all of us.”

While she did not name Disney or Bob Chapek, the company CEO, in her comments, her claim that the “damage is done” likely refers to Chapek’s decision to pause political donations in Florida after the legislation had already passed.

The legislation, titled the Parental Rights in Education bill, prohibits teachers and staff from instructing topics such as sexual orientation or gender identity with students from kindergarten to third grade and gives parents more access to their children’s education and health records.

The legislation also gives parents the ability to sue their child’s school district if they believe the policy is violated.

Union also called for people to publicly condemn those who have donated to sponsors of the bill, and according to the Orlando Sentinel, Disney had donated money to every sponsor of the bill before pausing political donations in the state.

The topic is a particularly personal one for Union, as she’s stepmother to husband Dwayne Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya Wade, and the family owns a home in Florida.

Union was later asked if associates had reached out to Chapek regarding Disney’s response, prompting her to predict that a lot of people have contacted the CEO.

“And if you have to see my child for that to be to be the difference-maker, that’s not enough,” she added. “There’s a lot of kids out there, not just famous ones.”

While Chapek eventually condemned the bill during Disney’s annual shareholders’ meeting last Wednesday, and in a separate email to staff, he had failed to do so publicly, and only did so following an intense backlash.

Union also condemned Disney’s response while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, pointing to the irony of standing “against hate and oppression” while simultaneously funding it.

“I don’t want to say shock because hatred doesn’t shock me at this point. I’ve been a black woman in America since ’72. Nothing shocks me, but the fear that gripped me because I know what this leads to,” she said. “Every moment in history, there has been this moment. We know how this ends. We know where hate and oppression lead. And it can start now with the LGBTQIA community, but if you think that it’s just a them problem, oh baby, you’re next.”

At the premiere of #CheaperbytheDozen, actress and executive producer Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) faced the issue of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill head-on pic.twitter.com/rQQipsdo6z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 17, 2022

“If you’re going to take a stand and be all about diversity and inclusion — and it’s not just about black boxes after George Floyd died — you need to actually put your money where your mouth is,” Union added.

“You can’t stand against hate and oppression and fund hate and oppression. That doesn’t work. Obviously, our family has a big spotlight. My child is one child. There are countless children who deserve peace and the ability to survive and thrive in this world, just like everybody else. And if you think that your kid isn’t next, you are so sadly mistaken.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com