Jordan Klepper Takes on NYC’s Anti-Vax Protesters Face-to-Face in Wild Daily Show Segment

The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper confronted New Yorkers at an anti-vax protest this month, leading to some pretty wild interactions.

“Normally when I’m in search of an angry mob of people screaming anti-science, deep state, vaccine microchip conspiracy jazz, I head to the Heartland of America,” Klepper said on Monday’s segment of Fingers the Pulse. “But it turns out I could find those very same people in my very own backyard.”

The host described those at the August 15 protest outside of Gracie Mansion — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s home — explaining that “It was a mix of hardcore anti-vaxxers, people who are okay with vaccines but hated the mandate and then, of course, some people who put together a Joker costume once, loved the attention, so now that’s pretty much all they do.”

During one insane interaction, a woman wearing a “FUCK CANCEL CULTURE” T-shirt claimed that because of the vaccine, “People were having their DNAs wiped out.”

After hearing her out for a bit longer — the woman explaining she meant that the vaccine is hurting people’s immune systems (it’s not) — a concerned Klepper eventually noted that “Covid wiped out 600,000 DNAs.”

The Daily Show correspondent later asked the same woman about a conundrum he had noticed, some signs at the protest said that “Vaccine Mandates Are Fascism” while others said, “Vaccine Mandates Are Communism.”

“It’s both,” she reasoned.

“It’s both? Those are diametrically opposed ideologies,” he replied.

“I don’t think it’s communism—I think it’s more like a dictatorship, like we’re living in a Nazi Germany and the only thing that’s missing is the camps and the gas,” she said.

The insane hyperbole prompted Klepper to clarify her comment: “That’s what’s happening right now? Because you can’t go to a concert?”

“I can’t go to a concert,” the woman confirmed. “I can’t go to a gym.”

“Do you think that’s what it was like in Nazi Germany? People were bitching about not going to a gym?” he exclaimed, leaving her speechless.

Watch above, via YouTube.

