Kieran Culkin Shares Adorable Clip of Him As a Kid on SNL During Opening Monologue

Succession star Kieran Culkin shared an adorable clip on Saturday of his 9-year-old self’s appearance on Saturday Night Live 30 years ago.

The clip was shown during Culkin’s opening monologue for SNL’s fifth episode of its 47th season.

“I’ve got to say, my wife has been really supportive and wonderful through the process — but I have this feeling that she’s been terrified for me, just really nervous,” Culkin said. “Jazz, wherever you are — there you are — I just want to assure you that everything is going to be fine because, you know, it doesn’t matter. Even if I do mess up and, quote, ‘shame the family.'”

“I actually don’t think that’s going to happen, that’s really not going to happen tonight, because this isn’t my first time being here,” he added. “I have been on this very stage. I was on an episode of SNL back when my brother Mac hosted 30 years ago. Almost to the day. I was nine years old. I got to be in three sketches, two of which are non-problematic.”

He went on to say he was able to stand with the cast for the show’s goodbyes, but became jealous when his brother was lifted onto someone’s shoulders and he was not.

“So there’s my brother, and the cast is lifting him up on their shoulders,” Culkin said. “And, boom, there I am. Clearly jealous. My brother’s up there, he’s got his arms up all like victorious. And I’m down on the ground like, ‘Me, I want uppies.’ So check out what I do next.”

The clip then skips forward as Culkin recounts, “I ask Kevin Nealon to pick me up and he goes, ‘yeah, okay, sure.’ I just start hamming it up. I don’t know what that was. Like a De Niro impression?”

Culkin then concluded his opening monolgue by saying: “I wanted to show that clip for two reasons — one in the hopes that someone from the cast will pick me up again at the end of the show, and two, because I have waited 30 years to be back on this stage and say, we’ve got a great show for you tonight.”

Watch above, via SNL

