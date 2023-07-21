Matt Damon And CNN’s Chris Wallace Laugh and Joke About Trump Using His Speech In Campaign Video — And NOT Getting It Taken Down

CNN anchor Chris Wallace and actor/producer Matt Damon joked about ex-President Donald Trump’s use of a Damon monologue — which has not been taken down despite his objections.

On this week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed Damon and film star Laura Linney. The Damon interview was conducted prior to the SAG/AFTRA strike, which prompted Damon and his castmates to walk out of the Oppenheimer premier.

In his interview with Damon, Wallace asked about the video that Trump put out in June following his second indictment, which featured an unauthorized use of a Damon monologue from the film Air.

Wallace pointed out that the video is still up on Trump’s Truth Social account despite Damon’s and director Ben Affleck’s objections, and laughed when Damon joked about a silver lining:

WALLACE: Well speaking of politics, the Trump campaign, this is a segway (Oh, no.) posted a video that (Yeah, what happened) in which they used a pitch that you make to Michael Jordan in your recent movie “Air” only they make it to promote Donald Trump. Take a look. [CLIP] DAMON: *laughs* I think they took it down. WALLACE: Well I was gonna ask, did they take it down? Because I know you denounced it you and Ben Affleck. DAMON: Yeah, we said, you know, you don’t have our permission to use that right. So… WALLACE: But the last I heard it was still up on front of Trump social. DAMON: I don’t know what to make of it. I mean, you know, he’s probably I’m glad they like our writing. (laughter)

Later, Damon and Wallace riffed briefly about the incident as they discussed Air:

WALLACE: So this friend, you the first movie that you put out you and Ben, he directed, you starred in is “Air” in which you play Sonny Vaccaro, the agent who’s trying to persuade Michael Jordan to sign with Nike . DAMON: And also trying to write speeches for the Trump campaign. WALLACE: And you did both. I was gonna say here you are talking to Michael Jordan, not to Donald Trump. [[CLIP]] WALLACE: So I guess that the Trump campaign could not use the shoes part for their video. (laughter) It just wouldn’t have made sense. No, he’s got Brogens or something I don’t know, it wouldn’t have worked.

Watch above via Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

