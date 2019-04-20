Robert De Niro on Giving Trump a Chance: He’s ‘Proven Himself to Be a Total Loser’

Robert De Niro plays Robert Mueller on Saturday Night Live.

Speaking about his role with Stephen Colbert on Friday’s Late Show, De Niro said that he views playing the Special Counsel on the comedy show as his civic duty. He also had some thoughts about the real-life Donald Trump.

“It’s an obligation, it’s my civic obligation to play Mueller,” De Niro told Colbert.

Then he said this: “I am hoping that it goes further, I don’t know would will happen,” De Niro continued on. “I don’t know if this is actually possible in reality, where I can handcuff him and take him away in an orange jumpsuit.”

The crowd cheered and applauded.

“I assume you mean the president of the United States,” Colbert quipped before he told De Niro to give Trump a chance.

“That’s what I said right after he was elected. Give him a chance, I give everybody the benefit of the doubt,” De Niro replied. “This guy has proven himself to be a total loser.”

Watch above, via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com