Stephen Colbert Mocks QAnon For Their March 4 Inauguration Day Theory: ‘They’re Suffering From March Madness’

Today may seem like a typical March day to most, but to QAnon believers, March 4 marks the true Inauguration Day — the day they believe Donald Trump will return to the White House.

Although entirely false, QAnon believers’ obsession with the date stems from the fact that prior to the 20th amendment of the United States Constitution, which was adopted in 1933, the president and members of Congress took office on March 4.

According to Vox, many QAnon supporters also believe that the U.S. is no longer a country, but a corporation, due to their belief in a law that does not actually exist. According to the theory, all U.S. presidents, and any act or amendment passed after 1871 is illegitimate.

The prophecy predicts that Trump will become the first real president since Ulysses S. Grant on March 4. Despite the theory, Trump is still not the president.

Stephen Colbert addressed the theory on Wednesday’s The Late Show — mocking QAnon followers for suffering from “March Madness.”

“You see, Q followers were heartbroken on Inauguration Day, which was supposed to be the day that the ‘storm’ came that would keep their guy actually in office. So they’ve moved the date of the storm — when all the arrests and the celebrities and the Democrats happen — to March 4, which was the date of presidential inaugurations up until 1933,” Colbert said, recapping the theory.

The host went on to imitate a QAnon believer, saying, ‘”Yes, follow me down the rabbit hole. They ended it in 1933, but add up one, nine, three, three. Add up one plus six, you get seven. What is seven? Three plus four — three, four, March 4th, when we shall march forth! I see patterns where none exist.’”

“Now, I’m no psychologist, but you could say they’re suffering from ‘March Madness,’” Colbert said of QAnon followers. “Also, they’re clinically insane.”

The host also noted that the theory propelled business for the Trump International Hotel, as the hotel has raised prices knowing believers would visit Washington, D.C. on the big day.

“Still, where there’s a will, there’s a way to cash in, because the former president’s hotel in Washington, D.C., has been jacking up prices around March 4,” Colbert said. “Sounds cynical, but they are offering premium services: If you’re exhausted from travel, you can just call the front desk and ask the concierge to hang Mike Pence.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

