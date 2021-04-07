Stephen Colbert Rails Against Mitch McConnell for Warning Corporations to ‘Stay Out of Politics’: He’s Still ‘Going to F*ck Your Wallet’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for warning companies to “stay out of politics” while also accepting millions from corporations in political contributions.

Several Georgia-based businesses, including Coca-Cola and Delta, have spoken out against the state’s new voting laws, scrutinizing them for being restrictive — while Major League Baseball has already moved their All-Star game out of Atlanta in protest.

The late-night host explained that McConnell threatened punitive legislative action to those companies, warning that it would, “invite serious consequences.”

“My warning, if you will, to corporate America, is to stay out of politics,” McConnell added. “It’s not what you were designed for.”

“And to drive the point home, the CEO of Aflac woke up to a severed duck head,” Colbert cracked.

Despite his advice to companies, McConnell has accepted $4.3 million from corporations in the last five years, according to nonprofit consumer advocacy organization Public Citizen:

Mitch McConnell says he wants corporations to “stay out of politics.” McConnell accepted $4.3 million from corporations in the last 5 years to fund his campaigns. — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) April 6, 2021

But McConnell later clarified his point, adding, “I’m not talking about political contributions.”

“No, no, I’m just sayin’ shush, darlin.’ You’re so much prettier when you don’t talk,” Colbert said, impersonating McConnell. “Now, spread open that wallet, baby, and give ol’ Mitch a peek at that bottom line … I’m going to f*ck your wallet.”

Colbert later played a 2013 clip of McConnell asserting that under the First Amendment, all American corporations should be free to participate in the political process.

“I’d call that a self-own, but he’s already 100 percent owned by corporations,” joked Colbert.

Watch above, via YouTube.

