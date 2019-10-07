Thanks, Trump: Nickelback Gets Massive Spike in Song Downloads After POTUS Tweet

Nickelback’s hit 2005 song “Photograph” received a massive spike in streams and downloads after President Donald Trump posted a Joe Biden-related parody version to his Twitter account, last week.

President Trump’s version of the “Photograph” music video, which included vocalist Chad Kroeger holding up a photograph of 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President with his son Hunter Biden and the board member of a Ukrainian company, was quickly removed from Twitter for copyright reasons.

However, the brief meme led to a pretty big rise in popularity for Nickelback, with many social media users praising the band for copyright striking the president.

According to Billboard, “The song earned 772,000 on-demand streams (audio and video combined) on Oct. 2-3, a 38% gain from the 558,000 it collected on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.”

“Digital download sales of ‘Photograph’ on Oct. 2-3 were up 569% over the previous two days. However, in both pairs of days, sales were still negligible. In total for the week ending Oct. 3, the song garnered 1,000 downloads,” Billboard reported.

Many social media users joked, Monday, that there is finally a clear impeachable offense that can be attributed to the president.

“If this isn’t an impeachable offence, then nothing is,” declared journalist Alheli Picazo, while the Blaze’s Jason Howerton commented, “Without a doubt the worst thing Trump has done while in office.”

Here’s a sampling of reaction:

If this isn't an impeachable offence, then nothing is. https://t.co/5d6avGsfm4 — Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) October 7, 2019

Without a doubt the worst thing Trump has done while in office. https://t.co/5ZGIgWFbrK — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 7, 2019

This is way more impeachable than anything Democrats have on Trump right now tbh https://t.co/7dIGuqVI9w — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) October 7, 2019

