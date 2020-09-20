Succession creator Jesse Armstrong gave out many “un-thank yous” on Sunday night, using his Emmy acceptance speech to blast President Donald Trump and other world leaders for their coronavirus responses.

Armstrong first thanked his cast and crew, noting that he wished he could be with them during “such a very nice moment” before he shared his disappointment with how Trump and Boris Johnson handled the pandemic.

“For being robbed of the opportunity to spend this time with our peers and with the cast and crew, I think maybe I’d like to do a couple of un-thank yous,” Armstrong said. “Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us apart this year. Un-thank you to President Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response. Un-thank you to Boris Johnson and his government for the same thing in our country. Un-thank you to the nationalists and quasi-nationalist governments in the world that are exactly the opposite of what we need right now, and un-thank you to all the media moguls that do so much to keep them in power.”

The show won big on Sunday, taking home the coveted outstanding drama series award. Succession also took home an Emmy for outstanding directing in a drama series, won by Andrij Parekh, while Jeremy Strong won for lead actor in a drama series.

