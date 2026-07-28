Reacher star Alan Ritchson raised the ire of MAGA with an explosive rant about President Donald Trump “raping the world” just as Ritchson’s new film opened poorly at the box office.

Ritchson has been doing press to promote his movie Motor City, which opened to a lackluster $1.7 million on its opening weekend, and he has not been holding back when sharing his thoughts about the president.

In an episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast this week, Ritchson found himself screaming about Trump as he told fellow critics to “hold onto” some of their “anger” and “resentment.

Ritchson dove into politics after sharing an unusual bit of advice director Guy Ritchie gave him when the worked together. Ritchson said Ritchie told him everyone should “wake up in a pool of their own teeth and blood,” something Ritchson said it took him some time to fully understand.

“Since that point in time so many things have happened in my life where I’m like, ‘it would be much better if everybody woke up in a pool of their own teeth!'” the actor said.

Ritchson then went off on Trump and the White House being “in ruins.”

“Look at the politics that we deal with right now,” he said. Like the White House is in ruins, a f*cking UFC cage on the lawn. And like, you just do it! You f*cking do it! And nobody says anything!” he said.

Ritchson continued:

There’s no consequences. And so, you, okay, so, like, I’m just supposed to let go of my resentment that this f*cking guy is just raping the world that he lives in for whatever gain he personally can have, and I’m supposed to let that go? And then what? It f*cking still exists. I don’t know, I not going to let him go. I f*cking hate it. I hate that that sh*t still lives in the world, unabated, unchecked, unresolved, unclean.

He also called out the Catholic Church, claiming victims of “predatory behavior” by Catholic priests have not been fully heard.

Ritchson said:

Look at the Catholic Church, and like the predatory behavior that is just going completely unmet with those victims that are still like unheard, unseen, no forgiveness, no resolution, no cure. And what is releasing the f*cking resentment gonna do for the world? Like, I think we should hold onto some of that anger, so somebody gets Guy Ritchie’d and wakes in a pool of their own teeth and blood.

Conservatives blasted Ritchson and accused him of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” while others called for a boycott of his Reacher show, which will soon be debuting its fourth season on Amazon Prime.

“Alan Ritchson has decided the best use of his time is to attack Trump, and to throw a few jabs in at Catholics for some reason,” Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo wrote on X. “You’d think he’d be smart enough to keep his mouth shut because fans of Reacher happen to also be right-wing. But nope.”

Alan Ritchson has decided the best use of his time is to attack Trump, and to throw a few jabs in at Catholics for some reason😂 You’d think he’d be smart enough to keep his mouth shut because fans of Reacher happen to also be right-wing. But nope. pic.twitter.com/JNCwgRRziU — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 28, 2026

Dean Cain, best known for playing Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, meanwhile offered Ritchson some “Trumpenol.”

“Take the whole bottle…” he recommended.

“Why would this guy do this? Why would he p*ss off half the public as he builds a career? I saw him mouth-sh*tting in some interview and I felt bad for him but worse for the folks that bankrolled him. So fabulously insane the way he acted. Was trying to be cool to the cool kids and I’m sure he didn’t realize how dumb he looked,” filmmaker Mike Binder wrote.

Sadly @NolteNC nailed this whole dilemma to the tee. Why would this guy do this? Why would he piss off half the public as he builds a career? I saw him mouth-shitting in some interview and I felt bad for him but worse for the folks that bankrolled him. So fabulously insane the… — Mike Binder (@MikeBinderjokes) July 27, 2026

Its wild how many of these people can't articulate why they are mad https://t.co/P083xR1QHl — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 28, 2026

What a piece of shit actor Alan Ritchson is Promoting violence against more than half of America https://t.co/j8H8qtXZJk — Stella X (@Stellaaa) July 28, 2026

LMAO – His new movie flopped – the Trump curse remains undefeated. Nolte: Trump-hating ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Self-sabotaged His Box Office Bomb ‘Motor City’ https://t.co/usNW72dS5S via @BreitbartNews — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 28, 2026

This dude is operating on outdated information at best, & just outlandish, false talking points at worse.

He's angry because he has no truth.

What a sad state for a soul to be in.

I pray his ears, eyes, & heart are opened that he may hear, see, & understand. https://t.co/1U7bkwKyB7 — Lady Gravemaster (@LadyGravemaster) July 28, 2026

What's wrong with this creep? Genuinely. Can't wait for AI to put dudes like this out of work. https://t.co/OmSdnJQBpj — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) July 28, 2026

I'll say it again…@alanritchson is headlining a movie for @AngelStudiosInc called "Runner." Really? Is this where Angel is at now? Seems like everyone should be running from Angel. @MatthewFaraci @MattWalshBlog https://t.co/IiIrSb1dpN — Mark Meckler (@MarkMeckler) July 27, 2026

More unhinged and violent rhetoric from "Reacher" actor Alan Ritchson targeting @RealDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/0JICUcdEWx — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 28, 2026

Ritchson also got into a Trump rant during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast where he admitted some look at him like a “loose cannon.”

“People, I think, are a little bit afraid of me because they’re like, ‘He’s a loose cannon.’ And I’m not. I’m just saying the sh*t that everybody should say if they give a sh*t about humanity,” the actor said.

Watch above via Armchair Expert.

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