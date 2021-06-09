Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams addressed her explosive fight with Luann de Lesseps on Watch What Happens Live — faulting a former cast member for “trying to whitesplain” amid the argument.

Williams, a former Fox News host and the first Black cast member on the series found herself in a skirmish with de Lesseps after defending cast member Leah McSweeney’s often Rated R vocabulary.

During the argument, which occurred while the cast was staying in The Hamptons, de Lesseps called Williams “angry” — prompting Williams to accuse de Lesseps of labeling her as an “angry Black woman.”

Former cast member and “friend of the show” Heather Thomson came to Williams defense following the feud, yet Williams found her interjections “unhelpful.”

Speaking to Us Weekly, Thomson called out de Lesseps for using a “trigger word,” also pointing to the time de Lesseps was accused of using blackface for a Diana Ross costume.

According to Insider, Thomson gave the cast members “action items” while discussing the incident during a sit-down, despite the fact that Williams did not ask for help delegating.

“To have this white woman, despite her intentions, step into the space of translator, it furthers a narrative that there’s some inability to connect with me directly in shared humanity,” Williams told Insider. “I don’t need to be translated, let alone translated by a woman who doesn’t have an adequate lens of my experience or even know me, beyond meeting me 48 hours prior to.”

Williams further discussed the moment with Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live, revealing that while she recognized that Thomson had good intentions, she “found her to be extremely unhelpful and unproductive.”

“It came across to me, Andy, like she was trying to whitesplain or translate for me and one thing I do pretty well is communicate effectively,” Williams added.

Watch above, via Bravo.

