Former Fox News Host: Fox News Was Founded to ‘Demonize’ Racial Minorities

Ex-Fox News co-host Eboni K. Williams claimed her former network was founded on “one thing and one thing only: “the demonizing of the other.”

“Fox has a reputation for being bigoted and racist all for very good reason,” Williams remarked on an interview with the New York-based radio show The Breakfast Club.

“To understand Fox News you have to understand… Roger Ailes. He is the founder and visionary behind Fox News,” said Williams, who was a co-host on the short-lived Fox News Specialists show that aired in 2017. “[In Ailes’] book, this man plainly — in plain sight, says he is forming a network to speak to one thing and one thing only: the demonizing of the other.”

Williams went on to say that demonizing racial minorities in America “is literally the purpose of why the network was founded.”

“I don’t know what his beliefs are, but what he knew was it would be very profitable,” she added. “When you find a fear based thing like that and you can capitalize it, in a unique way no one had ever done this before.”

The pundit and attorney, who briefly joined WABC Radio after leaving Fox News, said Ailes was able to see that “no conservative news outlet [spoke] to the fear to the intrinsic devaluation of whiteness in this country,” so, “like any smart business person, he found a void and filled it.”

Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God then asked Williams if “the fear of a black and brown people is what drives all the messaging on Fox News?”

“It feels like a viable threat,” she replied. “I went there because I felt I was going to be a savior of sorts, and talk to the people in the middle, that still watch that network because whether we like it or not, Fox is number one for a reason.”

While she hopes that “maybe those bigots are outliers,” Williams noted that as immigration continually changes demographics, there are a growing number of white Americans “questioning about what does the rise of… black and brown [people] being more visible in this country, what does that mean for me and mine?”

Watch above, via The Breakfast Club.

