WATCH: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Thang Up’ into Covid Safety Anthem ‘Vax That Thang Up’

Juvenile is making sure everyone is ready for hot vax summer.

In a partnership with BLK — the largest dating app tailored for Black singles — Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X remixed the iconic “Back That Thang Up” into a pro-coronavirus vaccine anthem titled “Vax That Thang Up.”

“We have a direct line to the audience that needs to internalize this message,” said Jonathan Kirkland, BLK head of brand and marketing, in a statement. “The song may be playful and fun, but the underlying message is as real as it gets.”

“I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family,” Juvenile added. “We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

The song comes as the US Centers for Disease Control published a report on the nation’s vaccine rollout, noting that vaccine coverage among young adults aged 18-to-29 is lower and increases more slowly over time.

The summer anthem, which is modeled closely to the original, encourages singles to “vaccinate, yeah” before “you find a date, yeah.”

“Girl, you looks good, won’t you vax that thang up?/Youse a handsome young brother, won’t you vax that thang up?” Juvenile raps in the chorus, later adding, “Feeling freaky all night? Need to vax that thang up” and “Herd immunity? Won’t you vax that thang up.”

Mia X is featured later in the song, adding a new perspective to the remix:

“If you wanna get sticky and hot, go, go, go, ah-go get the shot/ If you wanna smash some dude named Scott, go, go, go, ah-go get the shot,” she raps. “Go get the shot, go go get the shot, BLK says go get the shot/ You wanna smash with Scott, smash, smash with Scott, then BLK says go get the shot.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

