‘Do Your Own Thing’: Donald Trump Claims He Wants New Fed Chair To Be ‘Totally Independent’

President Donald Trump, who constantly pressured former Fed Chair Jerome Powell to lower interest rates and berated him when he failed to do so, claimed Friday that he wants his new pick to be “totally independent.”

Trump made the comments before Justice Clarence Thomas swore in Kevin Warsh as the 11th chair of the Federal Reserve before a Republican audience that included former Vice President Dan Quayle, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“I know that Kevin has the deepest respect and reverence for the institution he will lead starting today. We’re so lucky to have him,” Trump said.

“Honestly, I really mean this. This is not said in any other way: I want Kevin to be totally independent. I want him to be independent and just do a great job,” Trump said. “Don’t look at me, don’t look at anybody. Just do your own thing and do a great job, okay?”

Trump then took a parting shot at Powell:

Unfortunately, in the eyes of many, the Fed lost its way in recent years and became distracted by concerns far removed from its core mission and mandate, drifting into matters such as climate policy and D.E.I. initiatives, with the Fed straying from its mandate, while the last administration blew out the deficit. Americans suffered the worst inflation that we had in history. It was the worst inflation we’ve ever had. As you know, some people say, “You are wrong about that, it’s only in 48 years.” But I think 48 years almost sounds worse. The worst inflation that we’ve ever had, so, it made it very difficult. Kevin has spoken often by the need to restore the Fed’s integrity by returning to a proper focus on its two functional and really fundamental responsibilities: Maintaining price stability and low inflation, and achieving full employment.

Trump’s Department of Justice announced in April that it was dropping its criminal investigation into Powell after Trump accused him of going over budget with the multibillion-dollar renovation of the Fed’s Washington, D.C. headquarters.

Also in April, Powell said that he would remain on the Fed’s Board of Governors “for a period of time to be determined” after his term as chairman expired on May 15.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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