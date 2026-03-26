House Dem Who Allegedly Stole Millions From FEMA Lobbied for Trump Pardon at Christmas Party

A Democratic congresswoman accused of siphoning millions in federal disaster funds allegedly sought a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump at a White House Christmas party.

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) was indicted in November on charges she stole $5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Cherfilus-McCormick approached Trump last year seeking clemency, a source familiar with the exchange told The Hill, even as she publicly insisted she is the victim of persecution by his Justice Department.

The allegations will be aired Thursday in the first public House Ethics Committee hearing. Cherfilus-McCormick has pleaded not guilty and criticised the process, saying the committee denied her legal team a “reasonable time to prepare.”

“That raises serious concerns about due process and the fundamental rights every American is entitled to under our Constitution,” she said.

“We believe that Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick has an opportunity to defend herself,” said caucus chair Pete Aguilar, adding: “After the conclusion of those, we will see what happens.”

But The Hill reported that unease is growing among rank-and-file Democrats over whether defending her risks undermining their broader message.

The bipartisan ethics panel must agree on any recommendation.

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