Jasmine Crockett Claims ‘So Many’ Democrats ‘Do Not Care’ About Black People

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) fumed many of her fellow Democratic politicians “do not care” about helping Black people — and that is a big reason why Black Americans “have not advanced” as far as they should have by 2026.

Crockett went off during a panel discussion at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on the Fourth of July. She slammed the entire Republican party for being “racist,” before saying her own party is not much better.

“It is not enough just to be that you’re not the racist Republican but that is what has happened with Black folk, they understood that we couldn’t be a party that actually want to lynch us everyday,” Crockett ranted.

She continued, “So we sit up there and we say that we’re just voting for mitigation, but it’s actually time for us to vote for uplift. And unfortunately so many of these candidates do not care about uplifting us. This is why we have not advanced at the level that we should have at this point.”

Crockett went on by saying attendees should go to local, state, and federal government buildings like the House of Representatives and confront lawmakers who aren’t doing enough to support Black Americans.

“Get in their faces and make them tell you, ‘Yes, I was elected to represent you, but I don’t care about you.’ That is what you make them do,” Crockett said. “You show up, get in their faces, and if they decide they’re not going to represent you, you let them know you will work hard to make sure they lose their seats.”

The crowd let out a decent cheer after that.

Her appearance at the festival comes after Crockett was beat by Texas State Rep. James Talarico (D) in the Democratic Senate primary in Texas.

Crockett told the crowd on Saturday that she lost because of the color of her skin, not her policies or appeal to voters. She said that wasn’t a big shock in the USA.

“It was racist. It was a racist race. It is what it is, right?” Crockett said. “But we live in America as ya’ll are celebrating 250. We know what this country is.”

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this article.

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