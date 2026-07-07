MS NOW Star Complains Trump Made USA ‘Look Like Cheaters’ in World Cup

MS NOW anchor Katy Tur ripped President Donald Trump for making America “look like cheaters” after he called and asked FIFA to review a red card on star striker Folarin Balogun — and suggested he sabotaged the karma for the U.S. Men’s National Team before it was smoked 4-1 by Belgium on Monday.

Tur criticized Trump on her show on Tuesday.

“He put his thumb on the scales and made us look like cheaters and ruined the vibes,” Tur complained. “On the field, the Americans were hesitant. It’s not hard to imagine the global outrage over Trump’s call to FIFA might have weighed on them. You could frankly see the heaviness on Flo Balogun’s shoulders as he slowly made his way off the field.”

Her take came right after MS NOW played clips of a few people on social media ripping Trump for calling FIFA. One fan said Trump “cursed” Team USA, while another griped Trump needs to “stay his ass away from all American sports.” That fan whined Trump hitting Madison Square Garden in June was the reason the New York Knicks lost one game in the NBA Finals — a series they went on to win a few days later.

Yet another angry fan posted on social media that the loss was “mostly” Trump’s fault.

“Every single thing that man touches to sh*t,” the fan claimed.

Tur agreed with those irate fans. The host — and none of those fans, apparently — didn’t seem to realize the American squad had already been drubbed by Belgium 5-2 in a World Cup warmup match back in March.

Their complaints came a day after Trump confirmed he called FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the red card.

“All I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say you have to do this. This man is a smart, tough man, Gianni Infantino. He’s a smart, tough man, and his stock has gone through the roof because the job he’s done has been great,” Trump said at a Monday press conference. “And I feel we have to have all the best players on the field. You can’t take the best players.”

Trump said he understands sports “really well,” so he felt compelled to say something after watching a slow motion replay of the collision that led to Balogun’s red card. Balogun ended up getting reinstated, but America still bowed out of the World Cup on Monday night.

Watch above.

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