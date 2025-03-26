Karoline Leavitt Confronted in Briefing About Dave Portnoy’s Call for Firings at the White House Over Signalgate

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about Dave Portnoy’s call for the NSA to step down.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed by The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg that he was accidentally added to a group chat on the messaging app Signal. The chat — composed of high-ranking members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet — discussed strikes on a number of targets in Yemen. Screenshots of the chat provided by Goldberg confirmed that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was the one who added him.

In a video posted online Wednesday, Portnoy said that Waltz “has to go down” in response to the blunder.

Hours later, Nelson asked Leavitt about the video.

“Mike Waltz said last night that he had spoken to Elon Musk about figuring out how Jeffrey Goldberg’s number got in his phone,” Nelson began. “You mentioned the NSC and the White House counsel’s office investigating. Can you just clarify who is investigating, who’s leading that? And also, Dave Portnoy — who endorsed President Trump — said today that he thinks that Mike Waltz should leave. Could you respond to that?”

Leavitt said that she had “great respect” for Portnoy. She then referred to a previous response when she said Trump was still confident in his cabinet members.

Watch above via Fox News