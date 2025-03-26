‘Have You Met MAGA?’ CNN’s SE Cupp Pushes Back On Scott Jennings Over Jasmine Crockett Rant

CNN commentator SE Cupp pushed back on Scott Jennings over Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) mockery of Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) wheelchair, calling his criticism “rich” but also denouncing the remarks.

Crockett took heavy criticism for calling Abbott “Governor Hot Wheels” — a clear reference to his disability. It wasn’t the first time the congresswoman made a similar crack.

Amid the blowback, Crockett then claimed not to have been referencing the wheelchair, but rather “the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors.”

On Monday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, guest anchor John Berman noted the past tweets, and asked Jennings what he made of her argument that “MAGA can’t really say anything because they support a president who has mocked disabled people in the past.”

Jennings concluded that “this is what the left has become” — but Cupp immediately fired back “First of all, have you met MAGA?”:

BERMAN: Now, Abbott can’t walk, requires the use of a wheelchair. Crockett insists she was talking about Abbott’s policies and not alluding to his condition before adding that MAGA can’t really say anything because they support a president who has mocked disabled people in the past. It is worth noting, Scott, that she has, in the past, made a tweet that did refer to wheels in rolling before.

JENNINGS: Yeah. And she tried to walk it back and obviously forgot about her previous, commentary using that exact same insult. I — I don’t know how the Democrats came to appoint Jasmine Crockett as the unquestioned leader of your party, But thank God.

And I think what she should do is go on TV twice as much as she is right now, maybe three times as much. Because every time she appears and makes one of these mistakes, says something radical, it only further divides her party from the rest of the other 80 percent of America who can’t stand this.

But the problem is there’s an audience for it. I heard Jimmy Kimmel’s audience cheering on Tesla vandalism. I hear “The Daily Show” audience cheering on attacks on Elon Musk. I hear the human rights audience cheering on an attack on a man in a wheelchair. And I realize this is what the left has become, an angry mob of people who are cheering on attacks on a guy in a wheelchair and vandalism against people who bought a Tesla is pathetic.

CUPP: First of all, have you met MAGA? Have you been to a MAGA rally where Trump is mocking a disabled journalist or a POW or saying we should — we should punch him out? I mean, it is rich. And let me tell you, I have been very, very out there on criticizing Trump for that disgusting, disgusting rhetoric that has coarsened the language around politics. It’s gross. He’s why we got here. And what she did was disgusting.

And I am not going to accept her spin of this. It’s disgusting and gross to mock someone who is disabled just because you don’t like them. And if Democrats, this is your idea, this is the — this is what your party is going to do now, is do Trump but gross but worse, and then pretend it’s not I — “I’m not here for this,” and please do better. Please. This cannot be the answer for the future of the Democratic Party.

ALLISON: I mean, I think actions speak louder than words. And in this instance, I think we have a president who, when the plane crash happened in Washington, D.C., he blamed it on people with disabilities.

When RFK says that autism is a threat to the American way of life, which is a disability, apparently, the White House has ended ASA — ASL, American Sign Language interpreters and briefings, which is making it inaccessible.

Questioning and gutting, Social Security, which a lot of disabled people rely on — Medicaid, Medicare people rely on. And in his first campaign, mocking disability. Two wrongs don’t make a right, but actions speak louder than words.

And the policies of the Republican, including undermining special education ID, the individual’s Disability and Education Act, making sure that schools are not going to be accessible, those are the actions of this administration. Those are the actions of the Republican Party. I would rather folks be demonizing those things than —

(CROSSTALK)

CUPP: But to be fair, you don’t agree with what she said, right?

ALLISON: Well, her explanation was that she wasn’t referring to that policy if she —

CUPP: So you buy that?

ALLISON: But — but here’s the thing. If you make fun of somebody because of their disability, I do not agree with that as a person with a disability, as a person who has family members with a disability, as a person who has taught children with a disability.

That is not acceptable. She said that’s not what she was doing and so I know Jasmine and I believe Jasmine if that’s what she was saying.