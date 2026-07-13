NEW: Man With Gun Arrested Outside Capitol Building

A man carrying a gun was reportedly arrested Monday after driving up to the barricade outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

In a statement obtained by Newsweek, a Capitol Police spokesperson said the incident occurred at the north barricade of the Capitol. A heavy police presence was observed in the area, with “multiple emergency vehicles surrounding a gray Ford Bronco.”

The Newsweek report continued:

“Firearms are prohibited on Capitol Grounds,” a spokesperson said. “The North Barricade will be closed while the USCP investigates. Our investigators are working to learn more about the suspect and why he drove to the U.S. Capitol.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Watch above via Fox News

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