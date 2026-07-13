MS NOW Host Admits She ‘Refused’ to Air Past Trump WH Briefings Because They ‘Hurt’ Her

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MS NOW anchor Nicolle Wallace said she had to stop airing President Donald Trump’s press briefings on her show during his first term because they “hurt” her to watch.

Wallace told ex-CNN star and fellow MAGA critic Jim Acosta she just couldn’t bear to listen to the press briefings when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was the White House press secretary during the Monday episode of her Best People podcast.

“I stopped carrying Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefings, just refused to carry them,” Wallace said.”Because having worked there, it like actually hurt me to watch her lying.”

Wallace continued, saying “every press secretary and every White House” tries to get the best possible coverage and put their spin on stories. But she said the “lies” from the Trump Administration on illegal immigration were too much for her.

She also said a moment earlier that she was sickened by Trump skewering Acosta during his time as a CNN White House reporter, as well as the president branding the mainstream press the “enemy of the people.”

Wallace’s MS NOW show debuted in May 2017, two months before Huckabee Sanders became Trump’s press secretary. She served in that role until July 2019. And as Wallace alluded to in her comments above, she was the communications director during George W. Bush’s second term.

Her comments came a moment after Acosta said Trump continues to “bully” the media, just like his first four years in the White House. Acosta pointed to the Associated Press getting booted from Air Force One and the White House taking over assignments for the press pool as two moves that really irked him.

“It’s totally nuts,” Acosta said. “And I don’t know why the networks and the major newspapers ever tolerated that.”

He went on to complain a moment later that Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration is wrecking the USA>

“We’re going to have to survive this and overcome this, or else our kids and our grandkids are doomed,” Acosta said. “They cannot live in a country where fascist white nationalist authoritarianism takes over. It will lead to mass suffering.”

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this story.

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