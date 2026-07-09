Pete Hegseth’s Pastor Laughs When Asked About Repealing Women’s Right to Vote: ‘It’s a Good Idea!’

NPR’s Leila Fadel asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s pastor, Doug Wilson, about one of the main tenets of his desired Christian theocracy — taking the right to vote away from American women.

“Now you’ve called for repealing women’s right to vote, which is protected by the 19th Amendment. Why?” Fadel asked.

“Because it’s a good idea,” Wilson said, chuckling.

“A lot of women wouldn’t think so,” Fadel said.

“A lot of women wouldn’t agree, right,” Wilson acknowledged. “But this is one of my favorite questions now, too. This is not an XX, XY chromosome issue. I don’t want women voting as individuals, because I don’t want men voting as individuals. So what I envision is a system that we have practiced in our church here for four decades, and that is household voting.”

“In our church, we have a number of households headed by women. And when they head the household, they vote,” Wilson explained.

“So, for example,” Fadel said, “I’m a woman who’s not married, who doesn’t have children, and who is Muslim. So, in a future Christian theocracy, where the 19th Amendment is repealed, what is my role in public life? Do I get to vote? Do I get to run for office? Do I get to do these things?”

“No, you wouldn’t hold office because you couldn’t vow to uphold the Christian Constitution,” Wilson said. “And whether you voted or not would have nothing to do with whether you were a woman or not. Whether you voted would be if you’re the head of the household. If you were head of the household and Christian, you would vote.”

“And if I’m head of the household and not Christian?”

“Then that would depend probably on the state,” Wilson answered.

“Now, you’ve talked about wanting patriarchy, and that’s because you believe that men are supposed to protect women,” Fadel said. “But you also use words that don’t feel Christian: ‘C*nt, small breasted biddies,’ you’ve spoken of the ‘propriety of rape‘ for women who reject patriarchy. So, women who reject patriarchy, do they deserve protection?”

“Of course,” Wilson answered.

Fadel then read from one of Wilson’s writings from 2016: “One consequence of rejecting the protection of good men is that you’re opening yourself up to the predations of bad men. When they’ve walked away from the protection of fathers and brothers, that amounts to a tacit, implicit, not overt principle of the acceptance of the propriety of rape.”

“Correct,” Wilson said. “I’m not saying anything about the propriety of rape. What I’m saying is, the women who are doing these things — they’re the ones saying that. So, if you refuse the protection of good men, then I’m saying, you’re the one asking for it. I’m pleading with you to stop asking for it.”

Watch the clip above via NPR on YouTube.

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