MS NOW Host Cracks Up Over Nigel Farage’s Sole Challenger With Hilarious Resemblance to Infamous ‘Monty Python’ Character

MS NOW’s Katy Tur cracked up while introducing her viewers to Count Binface, an “intergalactic space warrior” and the sole challenger to British lawmaker Nigel Farage.

On Thursday’s The Moment, Tur assured her viewers a something like a man calling himself Count Binface and wearing a trash can on his head is “not unusual” in British politics, but there is one major detail that makes it different this time around: The cape-wearing Count Binface is Farage’s only challenger in his upcoming August election.

Farage resigned earlier this week from his position in the UK Parliament, triggering a by-election, which will put him up for reelection in early August as MP for Clacton. As Tur noted, Farage has no challengers because critics have dismissed it as an election solely meant to help Farage sidestep an investigation into massive financial gifts from wealthy crypto supporters.

Farage claimed triggering the by-election will allow voters to judge of his actions.

With other politicians dismissing the election as a political stunt, Count Binface has stepped in. The character is a creation of comedian Jonathan Harvey. He previously ran in elections as Lord Buckethead. Both costumes have a resemblance to the Black Knight character from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, a movie Tur quickly referenced in an attempt to explain the garbage-head man.

“Seeing this for the stunt that it is, all the major UK political parties decided to boycott the election and not give Farage the satisfaction or the chance to run on being victimized. So who is he running against? In a twist only a Monty Python writer could deliver, Farage will be running against a trash can. Yes, Count Binface. That’s his name,” Tur said.

The “intergalactic space warrior” spoke to the BBC on Wednesday and laid out some of his policies, which include creating “at least one affordable house” and “nationalizing” musician Adele.

He said:

I will tailor my manifesto to the local area as always, but most of my national policies will remain building at least one affordable house, nationalizing Adele, bring back Ceefax, and of course moving the hand dryer in the gent’s toilet in the Crown and Treaty Pub, Uxbridge, to a more sensible position because, as you know, it’s a national issue.

What makes this latest run by Harvey different, Tur noted, is that he is the only challenger to Farage, putting the British politician in the position of having to prove to voters he’s “better than a garbage bin” in a matter of weeks.

She said:

Listen, in the UK, there are jokes like this in a lot of elections. Again, he was Count Bin — Lord Buckethead before he was Count Binface, so this is not unusual. What makes this unusual is that Farage has nobody else to run against. Everyone else is boycotting it because they see it as a political stunt, which means that on August 6th, Farage is going to have to actively prove to voters that he’s better than a garbage bin.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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